What is Newsom’s governing style -- based on bills he signed?

Gavin Newsom wrapped up his first legislative session as governor of California on Sunday night by signing or vetoing the last few bills on his desk. In total, Newsom approved more than 800 of the bills that lawmakers sent him this year.

Some changes Californians will see: new protections for renters, abortion medication on college campuses, later start times for high school and middle school students.

But it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Jerry Brown’s successor. A high profile fight with anti-vaccine activists left many on both sides of the debate unsatisfied. And there’s continued public feuding with President Trump on environmental policy and homelessness.