KCRW wants to know: What’s something from the pandemic you’re keeping?

Our worlds were flipped upside down in 2020. A global pandemic. An economic crisis. A racial reckoning not seen in the U.S. since the 1960s.

A lot has changed. But not all of that change has been negative.

What’s one thing from the pandemic you’re taking with you into a post-COVID-19 world? What have you learned about yourself, your family, or your community? Maybe you picked up a new hobby — baking and painting, anyone? Or perhaps you’ve decided to continue masking up for grocery store trips or flights to see friends and family?

Whatever it is, share with us down below or call us at 424-538-8581. Leave a message, and we might use your comment on air and/or online.



