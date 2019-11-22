After 2 weeks of impeachment hearings, what’s next?

Hosted by
U.S. President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds what appears to be a prepared statement and handwritten notes after watching testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he speaks to reporters prior to departing for travel to Austin, Texas from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Erin Scott TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.

Diplomat David Holmes testified on Thursday that he overheard President Trump on the phone with Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the Europen Union, about investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 campaign. 

Holmes was one of a dozen witnesses who testified in the impeachment inquiry. Over the last two weeks, they painted a picture of a two-track American foreign policy in Ukraine: The official one trying to get Ukraine to implement anti-corruption measures, and the unofficial one run by President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland and others who wanted Ukraine to investigate the president’s political rival, Joe Biden.

Credits

Guest:
Alex Wayne - Bloomberg News - @aawayne

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney