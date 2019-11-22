After 2 weeks of impeachment hearings, what’s next?

Diplomat David Holmes testified on Thursday that he overheard President Trump on the phone with Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the Europen Union, about investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 campaign.

Holmes was one of a dozen witnesses who testified in the impeachment inquiry. Over the last two weeks, they painted a picture of a two-track American foreign policy in Ukraine: The official one trying to get Ukraine to implement anti-corruption measures, and the unofficial one run by President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Gordon Sondland and others who wanted Ukraine to investigate the president’s political rival, Joe Biden.