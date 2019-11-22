Our critics review “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” based on a 1998 Esquire profile of Mr. Rogers, and it’s as much about the writer of the profile as it’s about Mr. Rogers; “Dark Waters,” about a corporate defense lawyer who switches sides to defend a small community poisoned by the corporation DuPont; “Frozen 2,” with Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell back as Anna and Elsa.
Tom Hanks nails it as Mr. Rogers
Credits
Guests:
Alonso Duralde - senior programmer at Outfest - @ADuralde, Dave White - film critic for The Wrap and co-host of the podcast Linoleum Knife - @dlelandwhite
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney