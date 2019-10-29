In the new novel “A Door in the Earth,” journalist-turned-author Amy Waldman takes an unspearing look at the do-gooder narrative. Her story follows Parveen Shams, a young Afghan American woman from the Bay Area. After graduating from Berkeley, Parveen heads to Afghanistan. It’s 10 years into the U.S. war there. She plans to work at a maternity clinic run by Gideon Crane, a humanitarian and the author of a best-selling memoir. But within days of getting to the clinic, Crane’s story and Parveen’s own idealism begin to fall apart.
‘A Door in the Earth’ looks at the downside of American idealism
