Wildfires release black carbon and undercut climate goals

The Getty fire burns near the Getty Center along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 28, 2019.

The Getty fire burns near the Getty Center along the 405 freeway north of Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 28, 2019. Photo credit: Gene Blevins/Reuters

The Getty fire has burned more than 650 acres and is only 5% contained as of this morning. Santa Ana winds are returning, possibly at hurricane-strength, with gusts up to 70-80 miles per hour. The fires release black carbon, or soot, into the atmosphere, which has negative health effects. How does that air pollution differ from typical LA smog? And does it negate all of California’s progress on limiting auto emissions?

More:

