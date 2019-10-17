For the last 30 years, Shirin Neshat has used different media to explore complicated political realities, with a particular focus on Iran and America. Her videos, poetry and photos examine the borders and intersections of nation, gender, exile, and spirit. For the first time, Neshat has a new exhibit in the western United States. It’s at the Broad, and it’s called “I Will Greet the Sun Again.”
Iranian American artist Shirin Neshat opens the largest US exhibit yet
