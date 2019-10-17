Iranian American artist Shirin Neshat opens the largest US exhibit yet

Hosted by
Shirin Neshat, Bonding, 1995.

Shirin Neshat, Bonding, 1995. © Shirin Neshat/Courtesy the artist and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels.

For the last 30 years, Shirin Neshat has used different media to explore complicated political realities, with a particular focus on Iran and America. Her videos, poetry and photos examine the borders and intersections of nation, gender, exile, and spirit. For the first time, Neshat has a new exhibit in the western United States. It’s at the Broad, and it’s called “I Will Greet the Sun Again.”


Shirin Neshat, Offered Eyes, 1993.
© Shirin Neshat/Courtesy the artist and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels.

Shirin Neshat, Untitled (Women of Allah), 1996.
© Shirin Neshat/Courtesy the artist and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels.

Shirin Neshat, Ilgara, from The Home of My Eyes series, 2015.
© Shirin Neshat/Courtesy the artist and Gladstone Gallery, New York and Brussels.
Credits

Guest:
Shirin Neshat - artist

Host:
Barbara Bogaev

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz