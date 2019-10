The movie “Parasite” centers on two families in South Korea. The Kims live in a basement apartment. The Parks live in a mansion on a hill. The Parks hire the son of the Kims, Kim Ki-woo, to tutor their daughter. To Kim Ki-woo, the Parks’ house is a dream. He orchestrates lies to get jobs at the Kims’ house for his sister, father, and mother.

“Parasite” won this year’s Palme D’Or in Cannes. It opened last weekend, breaking box office records, and is now the biggest limited opening of the year.