Vice President Mike Pence announced today that Turkey would halt its invasion of northern Syria so a Kurdish-led militia could withdraw from the region. Meanwhile, there are big questions about what the Pentagon’s plan in Syria will be.
Turkey agrees to a ceasefire in Syria. What is the Pentagon’s new strategy in the region?
Credits
Guest:
Missy Ryan - Washington Post - @missy_ryan
Host:
Barbara Bogaev
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz