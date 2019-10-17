Turkey agrees to a ceasefire in Syria. What is the Pentagon’s new strategy in the region?

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters stand near underground tunnels said to be made by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Tal Abyad, Syria. October 17, 2019.

Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighters stand near underground tunnels said to be made by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Tal Abyad, Syria. October 17, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano.

Vice President Mike Pence announced today that Turkey would halt its invasion of northern Syria so a Kurdish-led militia could withdraw from the region. Meanwhile, there are big questions about what the Pentagon’s plan in Syria will be. 

