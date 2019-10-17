White House withheld aid to Ukraine for political reasons

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney today announced that President Trump awarded next year’s G7 Summit of world leaders to his own resort near Miami.

Mulveney also confirmed that the White House held up military aid to Ukraine partly because the president wanted the country to investigate the 2016 election. The confirmation seems to undercut what Trump has been saying since the transcript of his phone call with the Ukranian president was released: that there was no quid pro quo when it came to military aid for Ukraine.