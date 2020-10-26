Militia groups at the polls: What kind of danger do they pose?

Heavily armed men and women of the Boogaloo Bois movement rally at the Michigan State Capitol on Oct. 17, 2020.

Heavily armed men and women of the Boogaloo Bois movement rally at the Michigan State Capitol on Oct. 17, 2020. Photo by Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House committee last month that white supremacist groups are the biggest domestic terrorism threat the country faces. Militia movements have been more active in recent months amid economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, plus protests and racial strife following the killing of George Floyd.

The most outrageous incident involved 13 men with anti-government group ties threatening to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Now there are concerns that these heavily-armed groups could show up to polling places on Election Day.

Molly Hennessy-Fiske - Houston Bureau Chief for the LA Times - @mollyhf, Cynthia Miller-Idriss - professor and director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University; author of “Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right”, Adam Winkler - professor of law at UCLA, and author of "Gunfight: The Battle over the Right to Bear Arms in America" - @adamwinkler

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin