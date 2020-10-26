Militia groups at the polls: What kind of danger do they pose?

FBI Director Christopher Wray told a House committee last month that white supremacist groups are the biggest domestic terrorism threat the country faces. Militia movements have been more active in recent months amid economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, plus protests and racial strife following the killing of George Floyd.

The most outrageous incident involved 13 men with anti-government group ties threatening to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Now there are concerns that these heavily-armed groups could show up to polling places on Election Day.

