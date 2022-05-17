How is FBI stopping terrorism from radicalized young white men?

Members of the Buffalo police department work at the scene of a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, U.S. May 17, 2022.

Members of the Buffalo police department work at the scene of a shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, U.S. May 17, 2022. Photo by REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

President Joe Biden denounced white supremacy today in a press conference in Buffalo, NY. He met with survivors and family members of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood that killed 10 people. He did not mince words when describing the racist attack: “What happened here is simple and straightforward — terrorism. Domestic terrorism.”

Both U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers last year that the great domestic threat facing the country comes from extremists motivated by white supremacy. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins