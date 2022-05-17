President Joe Biden denounced white supremacy today in a press conference in Buffalo, NY. He met with survivors and family members of Saturday’s shooting at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood that killed 10 people. He did not mince words when describing the racist attack: “What happened here is simple and straightforward — terrorism. Domestic terrorism.”

Both U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told lawmakers last year that the great domestic threat facing the country comes from extremists motivated by white supremacy.