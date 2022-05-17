Nearly 108,000 Americans died of overdoses in 2021, marking the deadliest year for drug-induced deaths in U.S. history, according to preliminary CDC data. Meth and fentanyl are driving the surge. Fentanyl is so deadly that even mere micrograms can kill you. Plenty of drug interventions exist, especially to help people get off opioids, and yet overdose deaths continue to climb. What should the U.S. be doing differently to slow the problem?