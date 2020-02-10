On eve of New Hampshire primary, Elizabeth Warren lags

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. Credit: Gage Skidmore.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is in fourth place among New Hampshire Democratic primary voters, according to the latest Boston Globe/WBZ/Suffolk University poll. She’s tied with former Vice President Joe Biden, and behind Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar. The New Hampshire primary is Tuesday. What exactly happened to Warren’s campaign, and how can she get back on track? 

