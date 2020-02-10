Oscars: Diversity among performers but not nominees

Janelle Monae performs during the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020.

Janelle Monae performs during the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni.

Oscars so white. Oscars so male. Oscars so … Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech. Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards is receiving backlash for its failure to nominate many women or people of color. The highlight, however, was the Korean film “Parasite” picking up four awards.

Jay Connor, co-host of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast, says people of color weren't good enough to be nominated but good enough to perform for everyone. 

He also says Eminem’s performance of an 18-year-old song was pointless, and women directors were snubbed. 

Jay Connor - editor at The Root; contributing writer at Huffington Post; Founder and co-host of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin