Oscars: Diversity among performers but not nominees

Oscars so white. Oscars so male. Oscars so … Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech. Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards is receiving backlash for its failure to nominate many women or people of color. The highlight, however, was the Korean film “Parasite” picking up four awards.

Jay Connor, co-host of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast, says people of color weren't good enough to be nominated but good enough to perform for everyone.

He also says Eminem’s performance of an 18-year-old song was pointless, and women directors were snubbed.