Trump fires witnesses who testified in impeachment hearings

The fallout continues from President Trump’s decision to axe two star witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry. Late Friday, Trump dismissed his ambassador to the European Union, Gordan Sondland; Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who was on the National Security Council; and Eugene Vindman, also on the National Security Council but not one of the people who testified.

Now Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants every government agency inspector general (some 70 inspectors general) to look into all acts of potential retaliation against whistleblowers.