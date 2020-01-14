Comedy websites discover that moving their content to Facebook was a bad idea

The internet comedy website CollegeHumor laid off nearly its entire staff -- more than 100 people -- last week. Only a few are left.

CollegeHumor has been around for two decades. At its height, it would regularly get 100 million page views a month.

Other comedy sites are suffering. Funny or Die, Cracked, and The Onion have all had to lay off most of their workers in the past few years.

So what’s happening with internet comedy?

Adam Conover, host of the TV show “Adam Ruins Everything” (which actually got its start as a web series on CollegeHumor) argues that Facebook is largely to blame.