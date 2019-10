Artist Lari Pittman has been a fixture in the LA art scene for some 40 years. His work has shown at every major museum in LA. Now he has a new exhibition at the Hammer called “Declaration of Independence.” It’s a retrospective on his prolific career.

Two years ago, Press Play met him in his studio, a large white space tucked away in an unassuming office park in Glendale. It was cavernous, big enough to hold his massive 10 feet wide paintings.



Lari Pittman, Lari Pittman, How Sweet the Day After This and That, Deep Sleep Is Truly Welcomed, 1988. © Lari Pittman. Photo courtesy of Regen Projects, Los Angeles