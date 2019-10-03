Brandt Jean, Amber Guyger, and forgiveness

Botham Jean's mother Allison Jean and his father Bertram Jean raise their hand with their family attorneys, Daryl Washington, Benjamin Crump and Lee Merrit, after the conviction charge of murder was delivered for the trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, in Dallas, Texas, U.S. October 1, 2019. Photo credit: Jeremy Lock/Reuters

In a Dallas courtroom on Wednesday, Brandt Jean embraced Amber Guyger, the woman who killed his brother last year. The judge gave Guyger a hug as well, and gave her a bible. 

Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, shot Botham Jean in his own home last year as he was sitting on his couch and eating ice cream.The two were neighbors. He lived directly above her, and she thought she was in her own apartment, and that he was an intruder.

It was a mistake, and another instance of a white police officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man, although Guyger was off-duty at the time. 

She was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

