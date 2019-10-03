The uncertain future of Uber

Uber was rolling in billions of venture capital dollars in 2015. Some short years later, it became one of the most popular apps in the world. At the company's height, working there included an all-expenses paid vacation to Las Vegas, ending with a private concert by Beyonce.

Then a series of PR crises nearly destroyed Uber. Many of those crises were born out of the cutthroat macho culture fostered by the company’s founder, Travis Kalanick.

New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac chronicles the boom and bust of both Uber and Kalanick in his new book called “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.”