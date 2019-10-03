What’s the role of Kurt Volker in Trump-Ukraine saga?

Hosted by
Kurt Volker.

Kurt Volker. Photo credit: Voice of America, via Wikimedia Commons

At a Press conference this morning, President Trump said China (and Ukraine) should investigate the business ties of Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, and their dealings in Ukraine.

As Trump made this new allegation, the former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, was testifying to Congressional investigators. Volker is a possible lynchpin in all of this because he served as the go-between of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and Kiev.

Volker resigned from his position just a week ago, soon after being mentioned in the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s phone call with the Ukranian president.

Credits

Guest:
Josh Rogin - a Washington Post columnist covering foreign policy and national security - @joshrogin

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski