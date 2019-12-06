Three thousand reported sexual assaults happened during Uber rides last year, according to a study Uber released on Thursday. Uber also announced a pledge to be more transparent and “100% committed” to user safety. One possible way to do that: audio recordings of rides. That idea comes with many questions about privacy.
How is Uber making rides safer?
Credits
Guests:
Laurel L. Simes - San Francisco attorney who handles rideshare sexual assault cases, Mike Isaac - New York Times tech reporter, author of the book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber" - @MikeIsaac
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells