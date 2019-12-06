November jobs numbers are out. Employers added more than 260,000 new jobs, and unemployment is now at 3.5%, the lowest it’s been since 1969. In California, a new report shows the state’s economy is expanding faster than the rest of the country.
U.S. reaches lowest unemployment rate since 1969
Credits
Guest:
Jerry Nickelsburg - economics professor and director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells