Daniel Johnston suffered a heart attack and died at age 58 this week. He suffered from a lot of medical problems, including schizophrenia and manic depression. He was prolific in his career. He released 17 studio albums and built a cult-like following.
Filmmaker on Daniel Johnston: 'In his mania, he created these masterpieces and had no filters'
Credits
Guest:
Jeff Feuerzeig - Director - @dinmusicjf
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski