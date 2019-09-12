Important bills on worker and tenants’ rights go to Gov. Newsom

The California Legislature is busy passing landmark legislation before the end of the session on Friday.

There’s AB 5, the bill that would require many independent contractors to be reclassified as employees and receive benefits.

Another bill would cap annual rent increases across the state at 5% plus inflation, which Governor Newsom pledged to sign, but didn’t get unanimous support from Democrats.

Another bill would let college athletes collect money from endorsements starting in the year 2023, and is controversial.

Other big bills on water and semi-automatic weapons are still pending.