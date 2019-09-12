In the digital age, how to make sure kids love printed books?

Learning to read is required at school, but home is where kids learn to want (or even love) to read. With screens grabbing so much of our attention at home, how do you raise a child who enjoys curling up with a book, who gets lost in stories, and becomes a lifelong reader?



The cover of "How to Raise a Reader." Credit: Workman Publishing.