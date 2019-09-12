Med school professor on what we know (and don't know) about the safety of vaping

Vaping.

Vaping. 

The FDA sent a letter this week to vaping giant Juul, saying it illegally marketed its products as safer than traditional cigarettes. The same day, the American Medical Association urged people to stop using e-cigarettes until there was more info on the cause(s) of vaping-related illnesses.

Now the Trump administration says it plans to ban the flavored pods that go into e-cigarettes, which are more likely to hook younger users. Vaping companies, including Juul, have said they don’t market to children, but they are open to prohibiting most flavored pods.

