Safety questions remain around Conception fire

This morning, the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the Labor Day fire aboard a diving vessel off Santa Cruz Island. It reveals that the five surviving crew members were asleep when the fire broke out at around 3 AM. That fire killed 34 people. The last body was just pulled from the wreckage on Thursday.

However, today’s report doesn’t say what the source of the fire was, or what issues onboard may have contributed to it. So there are still big questions about safety, escape routes, storage of electronics onboard, and how they may have contributed to what happened.