Young YouTuber Kevin Paffrath gains popularity in CA gubernatorial recall election

Most of the 45 candidates running to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election are Republicans. But nearly a dozen Democrats are on the ballot, and one in particular is gaining traction. That’s Kevin Paffrath, a 29-year-old with more than 1 million YouTube followers. He’s polling second, just behind conservative talk show host Larry Elder. He’s a real estate broker, investor, and prolific Vlogger under the name “Meet Kevin.” Paffrath bills himself as a “True JFK-Style Democrat bringing back California’s Exceptionalism,” according to his website.

