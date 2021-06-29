Facing recall, Gov. Newsom files lawsuit to be listed as Democrat on ballot

There’s a new twist in the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. On Monday, he filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who he appointed to replace Alex Padilla. He’s suing because his name on the ballot will likely not have the words “Democratic Party” next to it. It’ll say “No Party Preference.”

It’s important because Newsom has framed the recall as a GOP hit job. But it was actually his team that forgot to list his political party when they filed the paperwork.

This comes after state lawmakers recently passed a bill that could push the election up to September instead of the usual November date.