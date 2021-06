Much like the TV streaming wars, another fight is happening in Hollywood over big podcasts. Spotify agreed last year to pay Joe Rogan $100 million so it could have exclusive streaming rights to his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Amazon also just agreed to pay somewhere between $60-80 million to Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman, and Will Arnett for the rights to stream their podcast “SmartLess.”

What do these deals mean for listeners, and how might they change the podcast industry?