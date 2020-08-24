Postmaster General Louis Dejoy continued his testimony today in front of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Democrats grilled Dejoy on changes that have led to mail delivery delays nationwide, including cutting overtime, removing mailboxes, and dismantling mail-sorting machines.

Dejoy, who began the job in June, has been criticized for pushing these changes during a pandemic and in an election year. Dejoy continues to claim the changes are needed to make the Postal Service operate more efficiently and not lose money.