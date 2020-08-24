Orange County was removed from California’s coronavirus watch list on Sunday, paving the way for the region to continue reopening more businesses and schools.

The rate of OC residents testing positive for the virus is just under 5.5%, below the 8% required by the state before more reopening can begin.

If the county can keep its positivity rate down, hospitalizations down, and testing rates up, OC schools could open in two weeks. At least 24 elementary schools have already been approved for in-person instruction.