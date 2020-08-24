TikTok sues Trump administration over threat to ban company

Hosted by
TikTok is suing the Trump administration in federal court in California.

TikTok is suing the Trump administration in federal court in California. Photo by Pixabay.

TikTok sued the U.S. government today, after President Trump said he’ll ban the hugely popular video sharing platform. It’s the latest ramp-up in a back-and-forth between the Chinese company and the federal government. That ban would take effect next month.

Credits

Guest:
Jessica Levinson - Professor, LMU's Loyola Law School in Los Angeles - @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes