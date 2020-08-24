TikTok sued the U.S. government today, after President Trump said he’ll ban the hugely popular video sharing platform. It’s the latest ramp-up in a back-and-forth between the Chinese company and the federal government. That ban would take effect next month.
TikTok sues Trump administration over threat to ban company
