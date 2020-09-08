Fall TV shows worth watching: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Supernatural,’ ‘Devils’

Mandy Moore, a star on NBC’s “This is US,” arrives at the 25th Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 12, 2020. Photo credit: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

The fall TV season is here, which means lots of new shows and returning favorites. KCRW talks about how COVID-19 affected the start of this season, plus what to expect from the new seasons of “This is Us” and “Supernatural.” Also, the CW acquired a new U.K. show starring Patrick Dempsey, called “Devils.” Also, what’s new for late night?

“The broadcasters, because they had to offer some kind of fall schedule that might start somewhere around September, they packed a lot of their stuff with unscripted shows and animated shows. … So ‘This is Us’ is a show where the creator, Dan Fogelman, told me he wrote two episodes that deal directly with the coronavirus and … Black Lives Matter,” says NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans.

