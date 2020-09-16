What Angelenos lose if the Mt. Wilson Observatory burns down

Flames from the Bobcat Fire have come within 500 feet of the Mount Wilson Observatory, which was once the world’s largest observatory. Billions of dollars worth of other important equipment, such as radio and TV transmitters, are nearby. Mt. Wilson is also home to Caltech’s seismic station, which has been recording earthquake activity for 100 years. Firefighters are defending the area.

Seismologist Lucy Jones knows the history and importance of the Mt. Wilson station. She tackles the fires, excessive heat, earthquakes and climate change in the new podcast “Getting Through It.”