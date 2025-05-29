On Tuesday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced the federal government no longer recommends the COVID vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women. The FDA also plans to limit eligibility for this fall’s updated vaccine to people only over age 65, or who have certain medical conditions.
New federal COVID vax rules sow confusion about who’s eligible, who pays
Credits
Guest:
- Dr. Art Reingold - Professor of Epidemiology at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health