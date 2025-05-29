New federal COVID vax rules sow confusion about who’s eligible, who pays

On Tuesday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced the federal government no longer recommends the COVID vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women. The FDA also plans to limit eligibility for this fall’s updated vaccine to people only over age 65, or who have certain medical conditions.

