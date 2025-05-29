Smorgasburg summer: Ice cream alley, BBQ Day, and more

Our relatively temperate climate means that we can enjoy outdoor activities most of the year. But as summer beckons, the food scene outside starts to heat up. One of our biggest year-round food pop-ups is Smorgasburg at The Row DTLA each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ​​A parking lot off Central Avenue hosts scores of food vendors offering specialties from jerk barbeque to breakfast burgers to Thai street food and vegan tacos. With the onset of summer, special pop-ups and collabs go into high gear. June marks the ninth anniversary of the weekly outdoor food market.

Smorgasburg is getting ready for a series of special summer events:

June 8th - We’re bringing back the Smorgasburger stand for the first time since 2019! Each week, a different chef or concept will pop up in the stand serving burgers. It will launch with Jon Yao from Kato on June 8th, followed by Holy Basil on June 15th.

June 15th - It’s Father’s Day and Smorgasburg's ninth anniversary! It’s a Grill Day featuring specials from our regular vendors.





July 6th - The annual ice cream alley launches, featuring sweet frozen treats from vendors like Moom Maam Thai Gelato, Sad Girl Creamery, Bernie’s Shaved Ice, 626 Ice Cream from SGV, and more.

July 13th - Smorgasburg teams up with Farhang Foundation to present SmorgasJoon, a celebration of Iranian Angeleno food culture. We’ll have over a dozen pop-up food and shopping vendors, including Noush, Maison de la Fork, Kinrose Creamery, the newly opened Meymuni Cafe, and more.

August 24th - Closing out the summer will be Smorgasburg’s Annual BBQ Day. It will feature Full Send BBQ (who does a Filipino-style of Texas BBQ), Saulitos (who won their way into Smorgasburg last year), Black Sugar Rib Co, and more to be announced.