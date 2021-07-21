About 80 wildfires are currently burning in western states, including the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, and smoke is traveling 3000 miles east, giving New York City some of the world’s worst air quality. New York state officials issued an alert for residents with underlying health conditions, such as asthma, to avoid the outdoors.
West Coast fires are creating their own weather patterns, pushing smoke thousands of miles east
Credits
Guest:
- Chris Dicus - professor of fire and fuels management at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo