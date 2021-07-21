Milwaukee Bucks beat Phoenix Suns in stunning win, its first NBA championship in 50 years

The Milwaukee Bucks took home their first NBA Finals championship in 50 years on Tuesday. The high-scoring game against the Phoenix Suns was an explosive match between the finalists. Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo especially stood out on the court. The 6'11’’ player scored 50 of the Bucks’ 105 points.

Also, a couple of Dodgers players were stuck by pitches in their game on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants. Meanwhile, the U.S. women’s national soccer team lost their Olympics opener against Sweden.