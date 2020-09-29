After so many fires, one woman moved out of the state due to concerns for its future

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties due to wildfires. Three people have died. Nearly 80,000 people have been told to evacuate in Napa and Sonoma. Wineries are burning.

In Southern California, the Bobcat fire is still burning. There’s another fire north of Santa Clarita. Temperatures are going up, and the Santa Ana winds are coming this week.

These wind-fueled fires are annual events. But the fires are more intense now, and California seems to be in a year-round fire season.

Many residents are wondering whether they should stay here. But where would they go? The whole world is affected by climate change.

Well, writer Kelsey Lahr decided to leave California after living in the state most of her life. She explains her decision to become a climate change migrant.