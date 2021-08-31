The Forever War is over. What’s the future of American wars?

Taliban forces patrol at a runway a day after U.S troops withdrew from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Stringer.

Planes carrying the last American troops out of Afghanistan departed minutes before the deadline. For a 20-year war, the ending has been quicker than many in the military and national security establishment had expected. Most Americans do not approve of the way President Biden handled the withdrawal, but they also don’t think the war was worth it. That’s according to recent polls

Now that the Forever War is over, what does the future of war for the U.S. look like after Afghanistan? And what will or should be the role of our military in the years ahead?

