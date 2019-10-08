Members of the Writers Guild fired their talent agencies in April after agencies refused to stop collecting packaging fees and working with affiliate producers. Since then, there hasn’t been much movement, and the two sides aren’t talking. So with no representation to help writers find work and negotiate salaries, how are writers making money now?
6 months after firing their agents, how are Writers Guild members faring?
