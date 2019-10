Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin released an audit today of Proposition HHH, the billion dollar bond that voters passed in 2016 to build new housing for the homeless.

The audit found that three years in, not a single unit of HHH-funded housing has been completed, and the median cost for a unit has skyrocketed to $531,000. One HHH-funded project even costs more than $700,000 a unit.