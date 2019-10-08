Utility companies might cut off your power this week due to winds and wildfire risks

More than 600,000 people in Northern California could find themselves without electricity starting Wednesday. That’s because Pacific Gas and Electric says it may preemptively cut power in the area due to fire risks.

In Southern California, SoCal Edison says it could also cut power to more than 100,000 people between Wednesday and Friday because Santa Ana winds are in the forecast.

These preemptive shutoffs are a response to last year’s devastating wildfire season, which killed scores of people and resulted in billions of dollars in lawsuits against the utilities.