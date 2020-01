Governor Gavin Newsom launched a week-long homelessness tour today. He’s expected to visit places hit especially hard by homelessness in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and the Central Valley. The latest numbers show California’s homeless population at more than 150,000.

In his budget announcement last week, Newsom proposed $1.5 billion to help the homeless.

California now has a multi-billion dollar surplus. Could we be spending even more on housing and homelessness?