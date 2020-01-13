Supreme Court considers Bridgegate, Texas refuses refugees

We stroll down memory lane: Bridgegate is the corruption scandal involving then-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and two state officials who closed traffic lanes on the George Washington Bridge. The officials wanted to punish the mayor of a nearby city who refused to endorse Christie in his re-election bid.

A jury found the two officials guilty of fraud. Now the Supreme Court is weighing whether to dismiss their convictions. The court will also consider whether government officials commit a crime when they lie about the reasons behind policy decisions.

Also, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott announced that the state will become the first to stop accepting refugees for resettlement. He’s doing this under an executive order signed by President Trump.