The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a 160-year-old abortion ban may be enforced. Meanwhile, polling suggests voters feel strongly about abortion — mostly favoring it — but that doesn’t necessarily translate into votes for Democrats.
Abortion’s legal and political future after Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 ban
Guests:
- Alice Miranda Ollstein - healthcare reporter for Politico
- Michele Goodwin - professor of constitutional law and global health policy at Georgetown University