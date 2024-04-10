Abortion’s legal and political future after Arizona Supreme Court upholds 1864 ban

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that a 160-year-old abortion ban may be enforced. Meanwhile, polling suggests voters feel strongly about abortion — mostly favoring it — but that doesn’t necessarily translate into votes for Democrats.

