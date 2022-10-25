Leslie Jordan: Deeply queer, over-the-top, and brought people together

Leslie Jordan announces the winner of Duo Of The Year Dan + Shay at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. April 18, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Harrison McClary/File Photo.

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, 67, died on Monday in a car crash in Hollywood, after a reported medical emergency. He was best known for his role in “Will and Grace,” where he played a socialite named Beverly Leslie. And he found new fame during the pandemic by posting funny and sweet Instagram videos that attracted millions of views.

