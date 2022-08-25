Critics review the latest film releases: “Funny Pages” is a coming-of-age film about hardcore comic nerds. “Three Thousand Years of Longing” stars Idris Elba as a genie in Istanbul who offers three wishes to a visiting — and skeptical — scholar (Tilda Swinton) in exchange for his freedom. “The Good Boss,” is a Spanish comedy about a factory owner who meddles in hs employees’ lives. “Me Time” is a Netflix comedy about a dad/husband who finally gets time for himself, so he reconnects with a bachelor friend for a raucous weekend.